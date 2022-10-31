 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nancy Kay Maynard

HOT SPRINGS - Nancy Kay Maynard, 81, of Hot Springs, SD, passed away October 31, 2022, at Seven Sisters Living Center in Hot Springs, SD.

Full obituary is pending.

A Celebration of Nancy's life will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home with Michael Molitor officiating. Visitation will be held until 2:30 p.m. Private family committal service will be held at a later time.

Arrangements have been placed under the local care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.

Chamberlain-McColley's Funeral Homes, Inc.

401 N. Garden St./PO BOX 812

Hot Springs, SD 57747

605.745.5172 Main Office

605.745.5197 Fax

