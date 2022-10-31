HOT SPRINGS - Nancy Kay Maynard, 81, of Hot Springs, SD, passed away October 31, 2022, at Seven Sisters Living Center in Hot Springs, SD.

Full obituary is pending.

A Celebration of Nancy's life will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home with Michael Molitor officiating. Visitation will be held until 2:30 p.m. Private family committal service will be held at a later time.

Arrangements have been placed under the local care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.

