HOT SPRINGS - Nancy Kay Maynard, 81, of Hot Springs, SD, passed away October 31, 2022, at Seven Sisters Living Center in Hot Springs, SD.
Full obituary is pending.
A Celebration of Nancy's life will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home with Michael Molitor officiating. Visitation will be held until 2:30 p.m. Private family committal service will be held at a later time.
Arrangements have been placed under the local care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.
Chamberlain-McColley's Funeral Homes, Inc.
401 N. Garden St./PO BOX 812
Hot Springs, SD 57747
605.745.5172 Main Office
605.745.5197 Fax