HOT SPRINGS - Nancy Kay (Poe) Maynard passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Seven Sisters Living Center in Hot Springs, SD. Nancy was born on September 12, 1941 to Leonard and Blanche (Mead) Poe in Huron, SD. She graduated from Huron High School in 1959.

Nancy had a long, successful career working for the Federal Government with the Forest Service and the Department of Veterans Affairs from which she retired in 2002.

Nancy is survived by her husband Frank Maynard; sister, Linda (Bill) Young; son, Joe (Andrea) Fiala; son, Jeff (Stacie) Collins; stepson, Jason (Susan) Maynard; step son-in-law, James Miiller; grandchildren: Kirstyn (Josh) Ward, Megan Fiala and boyfriend Kyle Weier, Levi (Ryan) Collins, Britny Collins, Austin Miiller, Kardel (Amanda) Miiller, Rebecca Maynard, Jonathan Maynard; great-grandson, Lucas Maynard; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; stepdaughter, Kimberly Miiller and numerous aunts and uncles.

A Celebration of Nancy's life will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home with Michael Molitor officiating. Visitation will be held until 2:30 p.m. Private family committal service will be held at a later time. Memorials may be sent to the Hot Springs Food Pantry.