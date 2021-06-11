Nancy L. Ruffolo

She was a special education teacher in the Chicago suburbs, a graduate of Northern Illinois University, married to Dick Ruffolo for 63 years and an avid quilter. She is survived by her husband; her son, Steven (Julie); her daughter, Sue Matkovic Pautler (Steve); her grandchildren, Stacey (Jack), Kevin (Gretchen), Ben and Brian; along with her great-granddaughter, Sadie.