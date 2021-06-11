Nancy L. Ruffolo

 Skip to main content
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. | Nancy Lee Ruffolo (Titus), 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Friendship Village in Schaumburg.

She was born in South Dakota to Eva (Rogers) and George Titus of Draper, SD.

She was a special education teacher in the Chicago suburbs, a graduate of Northern Illinois University, married to Dick Ruffolo for 63 years and an avid quilter. She is survived by her husband; her son, Steven (Julie); her daughter, Sue Matkovic Pautler (Steve); her grandchildren, Stacey (Jack), Kevin (Gretchen), Ben and Brian; along with her great-granddaughter, Sadie.

Donations in her honor to the Alzheimer's Association would be welcomed.

