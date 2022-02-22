RAPID CITY | Nancy M. Chada, 67, died Friday, February 18, 2022, at Monument Health.

In 2011 Nancy and Dave moved to Rapid City, where Nancy cared for people at Rapid City Regional Hospital. She also was a volunteer at Monument Health. Nancy had a servant's heart, and she truly enjoyed helping and caring for others.

Above everything else, family was the most important thing to Nancy. She is survived by her husband, Dave; daughters: Michelle (Brian) Moore; Nichole (Tracy) Knepp; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends too numerous to name.

A Celebration of Life will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. A reading of flowers will begin at 9:30 a.m.

A memorial has been established to support the things that Nancy loved.

Her online guestbook and full online obituary at www.osheimschmidt.com.