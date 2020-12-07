RAPID CITY | Nancy McGuire, 87, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at home.

Nancy was born on Dec. 8, 1932, near Highmore to Marcus and Margaret Charlson. She graduated from Highmore High School and was united in marriage to Harland "Mac" McGuire in 1953 in Pierre. They moved to Rapid City in 1956 and had three children, Colleen, Daniel and James. Mac and Nancy were divorced in 1986.

She was employed at Parkside Medical Complex as a receptionist and then at ClinLab Pathologists as a transcriptionist for Dr. Frost.

She enjoyed her backyard flowers and mule deer that resided in her immense lilac bushes.

Survivors include sons, Dan (Tami) McGuire and Jim (Pat) McGuire, both of Rapid City; a brother, Orv (Evelyn) Charlson of Pierre; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Colleen in 2014; and three sisters, Thelma, Virginia and Myrna.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. The service will be recorded and available following the conclusion of the service at https:/www.osheimschmidt.com/obituaryancy-mcguire/