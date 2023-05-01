RAPID CITY - Nancy was born July 6, 1941, and passed away April 29, 2023. She and her husband, James Sabo, were longtime residents of Sturgis, where they raised their three children. She later lived in Billings, Montana, before finally moving to Rapid City.

She is survived by her three children, Becky Sabo, John Sabo and his wife, Lori (Bentdahl), and Dianna (Sabo) Ewing and her husband, Shannon; five grandchildren: Eli Orozco, Tyler Sabo and his wife Samantha Geltz, Matthew Sabo, Makenzie Sabo and her partner, Caleb Christian, and Peyton Ewing. Nancy was blessed to experience being a great-grandmother to Asher and Nova Sabo. Nancy is also survived by her siblings, Linda Herman and Phil Carr.

Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, James, and her mother Velva Kelley.

She was loved dearly by her family, and we will miss her immensely.

Private family graveside services will be held.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home