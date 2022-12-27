PIERRE - Nancy Stirling-Neuhauser, 88, of Pierre, passed away on December 25, 2022.

Funeral Services will take place at 10:30 a.m. CST, Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Pierre First United Methodist Church with interment following at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Fort Pierre. Visitation will be held the evening prior from 5:00-7:00 p.m. CST, concluding with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. CST, all taking place at the Piere First United Methodist Church. Nancy's funeral service may be viewed live at www.feigumfh.com

Nancy was born January 5, 1934 to Mark and Kitty (Sheren) Hartwell. She is survived by seven children: Kathy Heezen, Miller, SD, Julie (Rodney) Fieldsend, Sioux Falls, SD, Sandy (Randy) Sivertsen, Ree Heights, SD, Allen (Fran) Stirling, Fort Pierre, SD, Brett (Rhonda) Stirling, Hemingford, NE, Carrie (Tom) Kell, Gardendale, TX, Kristen (Mike) Grant - Whitewood, SD; thirty grandchildren; fifty-nine great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and her husband, Raymond Neuhauser.

Memorial Funds can be directed to the Stirling Family Memorial Ranch Rodeo - www.stirlingfamilyranchrodeo.com. Condolences may be conveyed to the family and Nancy's full life story is available at www.feigumfh.com.