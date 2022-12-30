 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Naomi L. (Wilkie) Canfield

RAPID CITY - Naomi L. (Wilkie) Canfield, 95, Rapid City, SD passed away December 24, 2022.

Celebration of Life Services will be Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Rapid Valley United Methodist Church.

Kirk Funeral Home

