REDDING, CA - Funeral arrangements for Natachi Burns Prairie, age 40 of Redding, CA, are pending with the Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge, SD.
Natachi made her journey to the Spirit World on September 9, 2022 in Redding, CA.
