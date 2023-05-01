RAPID CITY - Neal Worden, 80, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Monument Health Rapid Regional City Hospital.
Neal retired from the United States Air Force.
His Memorial Burial Service will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD with Full Military Honors provided by Ellsworth Air Force Base 28 Bomb Wing Honor Guard. Meet at the front gate at 12:50 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of the Black Hills or to Tunnels to Towers.
Arrangements are with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.