Nesland, Robert

Sept. 21, 1939 to Sept. 2, 2020

RAPID CITY | They say that a man who has friends is the richest man in town, so Robert Lee Nesland was simply the richest man around.

He is survived by his wife Edie, Rapid City; six children, Cynthia (Lucio) Rocca, Carmel, New York, JoAnna (Lyle) Mitchell, Cathy (Corry) Baragar, John (Audra) Nesland and Michael (Marti) Nesland of Rapid City, SD, and Harley Haynes, Talihina, OK; numerous grandchildren; and a great-grandson.

Bob and Edie were kept busy while the kids grew into adults with sports, school events, while teaching them the value of hard work.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn in Rapid City on Sept. 12, from 2-5 p.m.

Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Sept. 13, in Faith, with Mason Scott Reede and Dave Fischbach officiating the burial service. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place immediately following the burial at the Faith community Center until 5 p.m.

Please send your condolences to Edie Nesland, 23756 Arena Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702.

Bob always supported the Faith Memorial Scholarship Fund. Please send memorials payable to Faith Alumni Memorial Scholarship, PO Box 181, Faith, SD, 57626.