RAPID CITY - Nicholas Arthur Brandner, age 78, passed away peacefully at the Monument Health Home Plus Hospice in Rapid City, SD on Nov 6, 2022, with his family at his side.

Nick was born to Arthur and Cecelia Brandner in Elgin, ND on January 4, 1944. Nick was raised on the family farm in New Leipzig, ND. Nick went to country school first through the eighth grade. He graduated from New Leipzig High School in 1961, and then attended National College School of Business.

Nick was a salesman all his life from selling candy, tobacco, jewelry, furniture, cars, real estate, and vacuum cleaners. He married Bobbie Blair on April 19, 2003. Together they made their home in Hill City, SD, before moving to Rapid City in 2009.

Nick and Bobbie were avid antiques collectors and traveled far and wide searching for treasures. Nick was a very loving and social person who had many friends who will miss his conversations and meeting around town for coffee.

Nick is survived by his wife, Bobbie Blair; daughters: Patty Kraft (Alan Piel), Theresa (Dan) Ertz; stepdaughters: Justin (Dan) Casey, Joanie Littrel, Gina Littrel, and Jill Littrel; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Mary (Mike) Erhart; brother, Joel (Mary) Brandner; numerous nieces and nephews that Nick loved dearly and would do anything for them; and his sister-in-law, Sharon Scheef-Wilkinson.

Nick was preceded in death by his daughter, Penny Schomer, father, Arthur Brandner, mother, Cecelia Brandner, brother, LaMonte Brandner, and great nephew, Andrew Ruiz.

A visitation will be 5:00-6:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 9, 2022 with a Rosary service at 6:00 p.m, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. A Christian Funeral Mass will be 11:30 a.m., Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City.

