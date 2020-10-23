Nichole 'Nicki' Anderson

RAPID CITY | Nichole S. “Nicki” Anderson, 43, formerly of Sioux City, IA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 in Rapid City.

Nicki was born Oct. 27, 1976 in Sioux City to James “Jim” and Theresa “Ellen” (Sitzmann) White. After both of her parents passed away, she was raised by her aunt and uncle, Cindy and Rick Anderson. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated from West High School in 1995.

Following graduation, Nicki attended University of South Dakota in Vermillion, South Dakota for two years then transferred to Black Hills State University where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice in 2000.

On Sept. 29, 2000, Nicki married Chad Anderson at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sioux City. To this union, two daughters were born. Following college graduation, Nicki worked for Pennington County Juvenile Services Center in Rapid City as a Correctional Officer for a few years. After, she stayed home to raise her daughters. Nicki had lived in the Black Hills since 1997 until her passing, the family briefly lived in Omaha, NE, for a year in the early 2000s.