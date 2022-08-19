RAPID CITY - Nina Ramona Whalin, 93, passed away July 22, 2022, at her home in Rapid City.

A devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Nina loved spending time with family. She will be greatly missed." We know she is in Heaven, dancing with her husband Bob."

Nina was born in Ekalaka, MT. She lived in Ekalaka, MT, Whitewood, SD, Belle Fourche, SD, Deadwood, SD and Rapid City, SD. She was married to Robert Whalin, who proceeded her in death. Also proceeding her were two sons, Rock and Richard, two grandchildren and eight brothers and sisters.

Nina is survived by two daughters, Roxanna Barloon and Rita Ewing, her son Robin and (Gay) Whalin, eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, Thursday, August 25, beginning at 6:00 PM. Funeral services will be at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 26, with graveside services at Black Hills National Cemetery at 12:00 PM. Please visit the online guestbook for Nina at www.OsheimSchmidt.com.