Norma J. Hatzenbuhler

SANTA CLARA, Calif. | Norma Jean (Broeker) Hatzenbuhler passed away on Friday, Dec. 7, 2020 after a battle with Alzheimer's disease but not before she and her husband lived a full and complete life!

Born in 1933 in Wessington Springs, SD, Norma and her family soon moved to Mitchell where she met her husband, Dick. She married at 19 and they were soon sent to Morocco, Africa, where Dick was stationed in the U.S. Navy. From there, the now small family moved to Tennessee, Florida, Colorado, southern California, finally settling in Santa Clara (northern) California.

After retirement, Norma and Dick enjoyed traveling between their home in Rapid City, SD, and grandchildren in California.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick (9/03); mother, Clara Sparks Broeker; father, Edward Broeker; sister, Lucille; and brothers, Charles "Chuck", Robert "Bobby", and Edward Broeker.

Our dear mother is survived by her children, Richard (Allison) Hatzenbuhler of Donnelly, ID, Michael (Becky) Hatzenbuhler of Sonora, CA, and Paula Hatzenbuhler of Longmont, CO; sisters, Helen Peterson of Rapid City, and Donna Knigge of Denver. Norma and Dick have been blessed with six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Internment for both Dick and Norma will be scheduled for Spring ‘21 at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.