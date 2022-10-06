HILL CITY - Norma Jean Henderson was born on April 9, 1931, in Wessington Springs, SD, to Lloyd Vernon Johnson and Mary Agnes Hayes Johnson. Her family were teachers and farmers; Norma was a product of rural life. She graduated as valedictorian of her high school, and took a post as a teacher at the one-room Pleasant Valley School in Hand County. She began with twelve students in eight grades, and maintained throughout her life that her foremost accomplishment was teaching children to read.

Norma took subsequent jobs in Miller, SD, and then San Diego, CA, the latter of which she considered a true adventure. In her three years on the west coast, she worked at an advertising and public relations firm, enjoyed solo trips to Mexico, and learned to sail. That's when an old beau called from SD. She'd first met Frank Henderson when she was thirteen and he sixteen; more than a decade later, he announced that he was coming to take her back to the prairie.

The young couple first moved to Rapid City, and Frank started practicing law. However, it wasn't long until the growing family started spending summers in Hill City at their newly acquired business, Pine Rest Cabins. Their affection for Hill City also provided the Hendersons with a lifelong connection to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Norma found both solace and friendships there; the Church found a tireless supporter and voice of reason.

Anyone who knew her would vouch for the fact that Norma's hands were always full with "the motel" and raising children-the last one was born in 1970, bringing the total to five boys and three girls. After the 1972 flood destroyed their Rapid City home, the family moved permanently to the ranch they still call home. Norma then spent the next decades surrounded by dogs, horses, cattle, and kids, kids, kids.

In the 2000s, Norma nursed Frank through a long illness; during this same time, her own experience with cancer began. While managing healthcare, she delegated ranch operations to her family; after Frank's death in 2012, son John became her tender caretaker. Because of this support, she was fortunate to see each season's harvest of calves-and to stay at her beloved ranch for the rest of her life.

Norma is survived by her children: Frank, Kim (Michael), Pat (Brenda), Andrea (Mark), Eric, John, Anastasia (Arvind), and Matthew (Erica); twenty-two grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one brother; and an army of extended relatives and friends, including several "extra" children who occupied a bunk at the house, sometimes for years. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-six years, Frank; grandson Jacob; great-grandson Calvin; and brothers: Jerry and Patrick.

Services at St. Rose of Lima to include: a Vigil on Monday, October 10, at 6:00 p.m.; Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, October 11, at 10:00 a.m., with fellowship to follow at the Parish Hall. Graveside service for family only, please. And, when it comes to remembering Norma, the family hopes the community will follow her wishes: "In lieu of flowers or memorials, do what your heart tells you. Pull someone out of the ditch; put some food in the food bank; donate to a favorite charity." Please visit the online guestbook for Norma at: www.OsheimSchmidt.com