WINNER | Norma Jean Storms, 92, died Oct. 22, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society–Valley Vista, in Wamego, Kansas.
Cremation arrangements are in the care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home 4370 Salzer Road, Wamego, Kansas 66547.
