 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Norma Jean Storms

WINNER | Norma Jean Storms, 92, died Oct. 22, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society–Valley Vista, in Wamego, Kansas.

Cremation arrangements are in the care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home 4370 Salzer Road, Wamego, Kansas 66547.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Top Senate Dems insist they'll get a budget deal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News