RAPID CITY - Norman Emmett Griggs, 90, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Friends and family are invited to a funeral service on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Norman will be laid to rest on Monday, April 10 at high-noon at Black Hills National Cemetery. Please visit the online memorial at: www.OsheimSchmidt.com.