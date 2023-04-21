BLACK HILLS - Norman H. Peterson, 77, born July 11, 1945, in Pasadena, California, to Howard and Norma (Oakley) Peterson, passed on April 18, 2023 from a heart failure. He is survived by his wife, Linda Peterson, married 27 wonderful years. Also his sister Kathy Tutko, San Jose, California; daughters' Devon (Bryan) Kittle, and Erin Peterson (Will Schulke) and his daughters' mother, Carol Vance; and granddaughter Maggie Jung, all of Ft. Collins, Colorado. His parents are deceased, formerly of Colorado Springs, and buried with military honors in Black Hills National Cemetery.

Norm learned about foreign affairs early in his life, living on Okinawa, Japan, while his dad served in the Air Force. Many more moves while being in a military family included Louisiana, Washington, DC, and primarily Colorado Springs. He graduated from Colorado State University, Ft. Collins with a degree in Industrial Arts Engineering, and was snapped up by Caterpillar Research and Development. He was situated in Sidney, Nebraska with a talented group of engineers, designing all sorts of one-off projects. He eventually moved on to other steel manufacturing firms until offered a startup management position at Sturgis Wheel in Rapid City, in 1994. He met Linda Walters in her printing company. They were married on January 1, 1996 in Rapid City. Together they had a true love-story life.

Together Norm and Linda built a home in the Black Hills, with beautiful gardens. They hosted numerous gatherings - large and small, and home-hosted many Rotary exchange guests from other countries; When they retired, they traveled around the world. Norm learned about service from his career Air Force dad and mom, participating in his own quiet way, on many volunteer projects. Norm and Linda both served in Rotary International and are members of Rushmore Rotary. He was loved by a large circle of friends in the Rapid City and Rotary communities. His sense of humor and take on current affairs was a favorite characteristic.

A celebration of his life with family and friends will be held later this summer. Memorials may be sent to Storybook Island Jackie@storybookisland.com and Youth & Family Services https://yfs-we-help­ kids.networkforgood.com/.

Friends may sign his online guest register at www.osheimschmidt.com.