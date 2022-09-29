LEAD - Norman Lee Hertel, 89 of Lead passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Ft. Meade VA Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., October 5, 2022 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Lead with visitation to take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial with full military honors will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery.
