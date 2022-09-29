 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Norman Lee Hertel

  • Updated
  • 0
Norman Lee Hertel

LEAD - Norman Lee Hertel, 89 of Lead passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Ft. Meade VA Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., October 5, 2022 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Lead with visitation to take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial with full military honors will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese rover finds signs of underground water-made structures on Mars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News