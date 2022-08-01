RAPID CITY - Norman Russell Allison Sr., 88, Rapid City, SD, passed away on July 27, 2022. Everyone who knew Norm remembers him as a kind, gentle man with endless patience and a passion for golf.

Norm Allison was born April 14, 1934 in Onida, SD to John and Ellen (Ellison) Allison and graduated high school there in 1951. On December 15, 1952, he enlisted in the Navy where he proudly served for nearly 20 years during the Korea and Vietnam Eras. Norman met and married Marilyn Beitler and they were blessed with four wonderful sons: John, Norman Jr., Kirk and Greg. Norm's time in the Navy took the family to many places, the most prevalent being Norfolk, VA and Lexington Park, MD.

Norm earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and held many interesting jobs after his time in the Navy. He was a general field representative for Geico Insurance and then sold insurance and real estate through Allison Insurance Agency. Norm started another career as a food services director at Meade 46-1 schools and later in Lamesa, Texas and Flagstaff, Arizona.

On October 7, 1983, Norm married the love of his life, Kaye. Their 38-year adventure took them to Texas, Arizona and then back to Rapid City in 1994. They enjoyed decades of home improvement, camping, fishing, game and card playing with friends and family and, of course, golf.

Norman was a wonderful grandpa, an accomplished handyman, and was always up for a fun time supporting any activities others wanted to do, especially anything his Kaye had in mind. It can't be overstated how much he loved golf and being around his golf buddies. He was still playing three days a week with his many friends at the Elks Club Golf Course.

Norm was involved as a member in many groups, including the MOAA, Fleet Reserve Association, AARP, VFW, American Legion, DAV, TREA, and was a Elks Life Member.

Grateful for having shared his life are his sons: Kirk Allison of Rapid City; Greg Allison of Littleton, CO; step-daughter, Tiffany (Rick) Goebel of Greenfield, WI; step-son, Dean (Toni) Kinney of Boulder Canyon; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Norm was preceded in death by his wife, V. Kaye (Cafferty Kinney) Allison; his parents: John and Ellen Allison; sons: John R. Allison and Norman R. Allison; brother, Alvin "Timer" Allison; and former wife, Marilyn Beitler Allison.

Memorial services will be at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Kirk Funeral Home followed by a celebration of his life at The Elks Club. Inurnment will be Monday morning, August 8, 2022 at the Black Hills National Cemetery.

Norman Allison was a wonderful American who will be deeply missed. Friends and family are welcome to sign the online guestbook.