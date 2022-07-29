RAPID CITY - Norman Russell Allison Sr., 88, Rapid City, SD, passed away on July 27, 2022.
Memorial service will be at 3:30 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022 at Kirk Funeral Home.
Visitation starts at 2:30.
Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home.
RAPID CITY - Norman Russell Allison Sr., 88, Rapid City, SD, passed away on July 27, 2022.
Memorial service will be at 3:30 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022 at Kirk Funeral Home.
Visitation starts at 2:30.
Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.