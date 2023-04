RAPID CITY- Norman "Ted" Whitehead, 77, died Sunday, April 2, 2023 at home.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Burial with full military honors rendered by the Ellsworth Air Force Honor Guard will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

