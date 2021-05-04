Norval 'Bones' Kendall

CUSTER | Please join us for a memorial service for Norval Gene “Bones” Kendall at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 10, at the Custer Community Church, 547 Harney St. Feel free to join us for a potluck luncheon following services to celebrate the lives of Norval and Mona Rae (Pierce) Kendall -- two wonderful people who will be greatly missed. Please bring your fondest memories of Norval and Mona Rae to share with family and friends.
