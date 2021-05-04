 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Norval 'Bones' Kendall

Norval 'Bones' Kendall

{{featured_button_text}}
Norval 'Bones' Kendall

CUSTER | Please join us for a memorial service for Norval Gene “Bones” Kendall at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 10, at the Custer Community Church, 547 Harney St. Feel free to join us for a potluck luncheon following services to celebrate the lives of Norval and Mona Rae (Pierce) Kendall -- two wonderful people who will be greatly missed. Please bring your fondest memories of Norval and Mona Rae to share with family and friends.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Crowd gathers to support Coach Lance Pearson

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News