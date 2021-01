RAPID CITY | Nova Evelyn Gibson, infant, passed away Dec. 31, 2020 at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Survivors include mother, Alysia Gibson, Rapid City; maternal grandparents, Dalmin Sr. and Amy Gibson, Louisville, KY; an aunt, Kendall Gibson, Rapid City; an uncle, Dalmin Jr. and Sammy Gibson, Holt, MI; and a cousin, Rua Gibson, Holt, MI.

No services are planned at this time.

