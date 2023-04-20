REVA - O. Myron Jerde, MD age 92 of Reva, SD, formerly of Sioux Falls and Piedmont, SD, went to be with his Lord April 17, 2023 surrounded by family, at the family ranch.

Myron was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend and Black Hills area physician. He is survived by his children Mark, Stephan (Karen), David (Kathy), Phil (Jill), Curt, Lisa (Paul); twenty-seven grandchildren; two great-grandsons; sister Beverley; many cousins; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Marilyn, parents Ole and Benna, and brother Loren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 24 with visitation one hour prior at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church at 4100 South Bahnson Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD. The service will be livestreamed (www.abidingsavior.church/live). Interment West Nidaros Church Cemetery, Crooks SD.

