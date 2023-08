WHITE RIVER - Oleta Mednansky, age 75, of White River, South Dakota, died on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Avera St. Mary's Hospital in Pierre with her sons and other family members by her side.

An all night wake begins 4:00 p.m. CDT Friday, August 11, and will continue until the funeral service which begins 11:00 a.m. CDT Saturday, August 12, all at the Swift Bear Community Center in White River.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.