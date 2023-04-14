RAPID CITY - Olive I. Jacobs (Savey), 103, of Rapid City, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Visitation will be 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. A funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 24, 2023 at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, with Rev. Stephanie Eliason officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Rapid City.

Olive was born Olive Irene Savey on January 18, 1920 to Ernest and Dorothy (Moore) Savey on their family farm in Sargent County, ND. Her mother liked to tell the story that her father insisted on shaving before going to retrieve the midwife that helped deliver her that evening.

Olive had two sisters: Fay and Ila Mae and two brothers: Don and Clyde, all deceased.

When Olive was two years old, the family moved to Rapid City, where she attended Washington and Lincoln Elementary Schools, Rapid City Jr. High, and graduated from Rapid City High School in 1938.

After high school, Olive attended Rapid City Business College, and soon met and married Ted C. Jacobs on September 7, 1941.

They have three surviving sons: David, Larry and Randy; five grandchildren: Teri, Tami, Michael, Nicholas and Jeremy; and four great-grandchildren: Shelby, Berkeley, Palmer and Devin.

She always kept a drawer in her kitchen full of candy for the grandkids, the Teaberry gum always hard as a rock because nobody liked it.

Some say Olive was just a housewife and mother, but she was a force to be reckoned with. She was an accomplished Pilot, Equestrian, and the driving force behind the creation and success of Jacobs Motor Company, a Rapid City business icon from 1949-2012.

Olive and Ted loved to travel. They went to many exotic locations such as Egypt, New Zealand and Japan, but they especially loved Hawaii . . . so much so that they took every member of the family there over the years. They also travelled the country in their RV with Olive's beloved poodle Fifi, Olive pointing out every Datsun and Volvo she spotted on the road.

Olive's favorite color was red, and her favorite movie was "Gone' with the Wind". She loved sweets, especially key lime pie and brown sugar-cinnamon Pop Tarts. She had to have a Pepsi every night before bed.

Olive loved her family . . . she was always there with a "You're a sweetie" or "Bless your heart". She never forgot a Christmas or Birthday card, and even included spouses. She will be missed. "Don't Give Up Too Easy"

-Olive Jacobs, favorite quote