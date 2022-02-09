RAPID CITY | Orland Duane Paulsen, age 92, passed away Monday February 7, 2022 at Westhills Village Healthcare Center.
Orland is survived by his wife Mary Lou and three children; Candace Paulsen-Pitz (Steve), Jeffrey (Laurie), and Scott (Michele); three grandchildren, Whitney Buck (Justin), Clayton Pitz (Megan Peters), Taylor Paulsen, three great-grandchildren; Odin Pitz, Annalise Taylor, and Dashiell Buck. He was preceded in death by his parents Andrew & Etta Paulsen and his brother Veryl.
Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 pm Friday, February 11, 2022 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD with full Military Honors.
A complete obituary may be found on www.oshiemschmidt.com
