Orville Hall

VIVIAN | Orville H. Hall, 83, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at Avera St. Mary's in Pierre.

He was born on June 30, 1938 in Pierre to Sam and Signe (Sletto) Hall. He grew up in Vivian, the youngest of five brothers. In 1956, he graduated from Vivian High School and went on to attend his mother's alma mater, Black Hills Teachers College (BHSU). He graduated May 1959 with a BS in education and began his teaching career in Hot Springs that fall.

He met Nila Rust, the love of his life, in Hot Springs and they were married on Aug. 21, 1960. His teaching career included Hot Springs, Vivian, and Witten, South Dakota. In the summer of 1970 he received his Master's Degree at Black Hills State University and moved his family to Hill City to become superintendent of the Hill City School system.

Orville and Nila built and opened the Hall Mart grocery store in Hill City in 1972. After selling the grocery store, Orville became Executive Director of the Black Hills Girl Scout Council for five years. He often reflected upon his time with the Girl Scouts as one of his favorite jobs. He felt that he was able to have a significant influence on future leaders and garnered many lifelong friendships.