KADOKA - Orville Josserand, age 93, of Kadoka, South Dakota, died on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital in Philip.

Visitation will be held one hour preceding the services on Monday.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Monday, May 2, at the Kadoka City Auditorium.

Interment will follow at the Kadoka Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Kadoka.