Oscar Stradinger

Following his graduation from college in 1941, Oscar was called up for the first draft of World War II. He spent four years in the U.S. Army. Having grown up speaking German and taking the language in college, he understandably was deployed to the European theatre, served as a staff officer in the Counterintelligence Corps and was attached to the commands of such then military luminaries as George Patton, Omar Bradley, and Teddy Roosevelt Jr. His tour of duty included England, North Africa, Sicily, and Italy. He received a battlefield commission to second lieutenant and the bronze star for bravery while U.S. troops were fighting in the North African campaign against the Germans under the command of Erwin Rommel.

In 1944, he returned to the U.S. and married Mavis Clark. They had three children, Marilee (deceased at birth 1946), David, born in 1947 and Linda, born in 1948. After his army discharge as a first lieutenant in 1945, he decided to pursue a career in academics and attended the University of Chicago where he secured his master's degree and all coursework for a Ph.D. in public administration. He subsequently became a college professor at Whittier College in California and then the University of South Dakota.