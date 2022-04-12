RAPID CITY - Owen H. Emme, 86, Rapid City, SD, passed away on April 9, 2022. Memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at South Canyon Lutheran Church. Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home.
Owen H. Emme
