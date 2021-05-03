 Skip to main content
Owen McDermott

HENDERSON, Nev. | Owen McDermott passed away at his home on April 24, 2021.

He is survived by his mother, Ruth; his wife, Mary; his children, Kelli and Edward; his grandsons, Samuel and Hugh; brothers, Dennis, Duane and Randy; sisters, Janet and Kristie; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 5 at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche, SD.

For Owen's full obituary, please go online to Kline Funeral Chapel.

