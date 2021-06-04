 Skip to main content
SIOUX FALLS | Owen Shay, 88, originally from Belle Fourche, died March 25, 2021.

Survivors include wife, Delaine (Weets) of Sioux Falls; sons, Ken (Jean) of Pierre, Mike (Linda) of Rapid City, and John (Mary) of Cambridge, MN; daughter, Sylvia Olinger of SD; sisters, Sally Kritenbrink and Donna (Tom) Trimble of Rapid City; 19 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

See the full obituary notice at www.heritagsfsd.com.

