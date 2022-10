SPEARFISH - Paige S. Croff, 70, of Spearfish, SD passed away at his home on September 30, 2022.

A memorial to celebrate Paige's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. Following the service, a visitation will be held at the family's home from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM.