Palmer Smith

SPEARFISH - Palmer Smith, age 95 of Spearfish, died Monday, May 23, 2022 at the Rolling Hills Healthcare Center in Belle Fourche.

A graveside service will be held 10:30am Friday, May 27, 2022 at the Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette WY. There will be no visitation. Palmer was a World War II Veteran and Military Honors will be provided by the Gillette American Legion Drill Team. Arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Friends may leave written condolences online at: www.LeveringtonFH.com

Tags

