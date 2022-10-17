BISMARK - Pam Knoll, of Bismarck, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, October 21, 2022, at Pro-Cathedral of St. Mary, 825 E Broadway Ave, Bismarck. Family will greet guests one hour prior to the service.

Pam was born on November 22, 1961, in Rapid City, SD. She was one of four children born to John and Jo Ann Hobart: Sue (Mike), Pam, Johnny (Donna) and Matt traveled as youngsters with the family to follow dad's construction work.

Pam attended school in Hill City, SD. She continued her education with a degree in Geological Engineering at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. She later pursued a degree in accounting.

Following her education, she moved to Gillette, WY and then to Idaho Falls, ID.

Pam planted her roots in Bismarck, in 1993 with Darnel Knoll and their two daughters: Trisha (Derrick) and Shannon (James). She was a wonderful and loving grandmother to the joys of her life: Jaedon, Liam, Parker and Oliver.

Trisha and Shannon would like to thank her work family at Pride and Target for their ongoing love and support.

Pam fought a battle with cancer that ultimately won. She was a warrior who left a trail of glitter as she danced to the music like no one was watching.

She is preceded in death by her parents; nephew; and grandparents; and survived by her siblings; daughters; grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews.

