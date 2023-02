BLACK HAWK - Pamela Diane Sachtjen, 59, of Black Hawk, passed away on January 28, 2023, at her home.

Visitation will be on Friday, February 3, 2023, from noon until 2:00 p.m., with funeral services starting at 2:00 p.m., at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Burial at Mountain View Cemetery will immediately follow services.