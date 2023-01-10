Pamela "Pam" S. Mitchell

RAPID CITY - Pamela "Pam" Susan Mitchell, 67, of Rapid City passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

As per her wishes cremation will take place and a private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com.

Pam was born June 30, 1955 in Rapid City to James and Jane (Ridinger) Anderson. On September 12, 1992 she married Gary Louis Mitchell in Rapid City.

Pam worked 30 years at Sanmina-SCI, followed by 10 years at Black Hills IP.

Pam loved people, the land, and all God's creatures. She was many things: a wife, a mother, a daughter, a friend, and a healer.

She enjoyed many trips with her husband especially through the Rocky Mountains.

Pam is survived by her husband Gary; sons: Robert (Dawn) Simpson of Petersburg, VA, Gary (Katie) Mitchell, Jr. of Sioux Falls; daughter, Lisa (Shane) Lee of Rapid City; five grandchildren: Jenna Simpson, Jaeden Kelley, Rena Lee, Adalyn Lee, and Lincoln Mitchell.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents.