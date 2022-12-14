RAPID CITY - Pamela Rose Clark (Barwiler) of Rapid City, SD, passed away on December 11, 2022, two days after her 70th Birthday, surrounded by family.

Pam was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She spent her life as a healer and caregiver.

Born on December 8, 1952, in Toledo, OH, she was the youngest child of John and Virginia Barwiler and grew up with her older brother Gary and her grandparents next door.

She met the love of her life at the Toledo Zoo when they were teenagers and were happily married for 52 years.

Her calling in life was to be a healer which is the reason she became a registered nurse. She loved being a nurse and even when she could no longer work due to illness, she continued to dedicate herself to caregiving for her parents, children, and grandchildren.

Among many of her talents and interests was her love for animals, gardening, cooking, reading, and her family.

Her life was filled with adventure. She was the first in her family to graduate college, she traveled and lived across the country with her husband and family, started two businesses, and fostered (and adopted) many animals who were no doubt waiting for her as she crossed over.

She often felt like her illness and disability defined her life. And while it did change her path many times with numerous obstacles and health complications, her life was defined by her strength, bravery, and fierce love of her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Virginia Barwiler, brother, Gary Barwiler, and childhood friend, Gayle Krause-Edwards.

She is survived by her husband, Tim; son, Ben of Rapid City, SD (wife Cari, daughter Alivia, and sons Grant and Hudson); and daughter Anne of Independence, OR (husband Ted).

Friends may sign her online guestbook and leave condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.