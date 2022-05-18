 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pastor Norman W. Pierce

Pastor Norman W. Pierce, 87, Rapid City, SD passed away May 16, 2022.

Visitation will be Friday, May 20, 2022 from 11:00-Noon at Kirk Funeral Home. Private family burial will be held at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

Kirk Funeral Home

