× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Patricia A. Alphin

CHADRON, Neb. | Patricia Anne Irwin was born June 4, 1935 in Yorkshire, England, to Patrick Irwin of County Mayo, Ireland, and Anne Sheeran of Lancashire, England and passed away at home in Chadron on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

At age 20, Pat married American serviceman Marvin Alphin and lived all over the world as an Air Force wife, finally settling in South Carolina. After her husband's death, she retired to Chadron to be closer to family.

Pat is survived by her sister Celia (Stan, deceased), her sister Eileen's widow Elsie, nieces Theresa (Perry), Melody, Cathy (Jon), and nephew Patrick (Shawna), and a host of lifetime friends.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband Marvin, her parents Patrick and Anne, her brother John, her sister Eileen, and a great number of beloved dogs, the most recent being her rottweiler Zack.

Patricia was celebrated at mass at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Chadron on Thursday, Jan. 23, and was interred in her mausoleum at Magnolia Cemetery in Hartsville SC next to her husband Marvin, on Saturday, Jan. 25, with her three nieces present.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Alphin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.