PIEDMONT - Patricia Ann Amburn (Heeren) was born February 2, 1952, in Sioux Falls, SD, to John and Gretchen (DePauw) Heeren.

She passed away May 29th, 2022, from complications due to lymphedema.

Mass of Christian burial will be September 26, 2022, 10:00 a.m., Our Lady of the Black Hills, Piedmont, SD, with internment following at Black Hills National Cemetery.