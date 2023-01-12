RAPID CITY - Patricia Ann Fish, 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Westhills Village. She was surrounded by her children and their spouses.

Patricia continued to retain her sense of humor and love of the NY Times crossword puzzles to the end.

Patricia was born on August 17, 1931 in Miami, FL. She graduated from Miami's Edison High School and went on to receive a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry from the University of Florida. With three young children, and two more to come, she continued her education earning a Master's degree and Ph.D in 1963

With her husband Lloyd Fish, the family moved to St. Paul, MN for Lloyd to complete a residency in Immunology. Patricia was the Toxicologist for the Minnesota State Crime Laboratory for two years before beginning a nearly 30-year career teaching Chemistry at St. Catherine University.

Patricia and Lloyd retired to Fort Myers, FL in 1996. They were involved in many organizations, loved music and the theater, and spent time with friends. They were able to travel throughout the world, and especially enjoyed taking river cruises throughout Europe and Asia.

After Lloyd Passed away in 2014, Patricia moved to Rapid City, SD to be near her oldest daughter and son-in-law.

Patricia is survived by her children: Karen (Duane) Abata, Bill (Annette) Fish, Vicki (Hans) Kuhn, Rachael Fish, and Daniel Fish; as well as 14 grandchildre; and 16 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life for Patricia will be held later in the year for her family and friends to share their stories of her amazing life. Patricia was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Friends of SDPB in Patricia's honor.