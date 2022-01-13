 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patricia Ann Jackson

  Updated
  • 0

Bloomington, MN | Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia Ann Jackson, age 86, will be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 15, 2022 at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City, SD under the direction of the Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge, SD. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 15, 2022 also at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church with a luncheon following the funeral services. Burial services will be held at a later date.

