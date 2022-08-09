RAPID CITY - Patricia Ann Sutton, 86, passed away August 9, 2022, in Rapid City, SD.

Pat was born on June 23, 1936 and was the third of four children born to Margie (Scott) & Howard Bertelsen. She was raised on a farm east of Rapid City, part of which is now the Ellsworth AFB. Pat and her sister Lorretta helped their dad with the outside chores, haying, driving the tractor and feeding the animals. She attended Rapid City High School, where she met her husband Alan R. Sutton, the captain of the football team. They were married on July 25, 1954 and celebrated 56 years until his death in 2010. He was the true love of her life. They were blessed with three children, Shanna Sutton-Virginia, Brett (Robin)-Sutton Rapid City, Saylor (Collette) Lakel (Marty)-Mountain Home, Idaho.

After retirement, Pat and Al traveled in their motor home visiting many states, national parks and Canada, and settled in the winters in Yuma. She was a life long and very competitive duplicate bridge player, attaining the distinction of "Life Master", attending many bridge tournaments across the country and had the privilege of playing against Omar Sharif, Bill Gates and Warren Buffett. Pat was a great cook and a master organizer of family get-togethers. Her fried chicken was amazing and asked for at every family event.

Her life will be forever cherished in the memories of her children, grandchildren-Michael Hagen (Becky), Cara Machado (Forrest), Garrett Lakel, Joshua (Sharon) Sutton, Jerome Sutton and her great grandchildren-Murielle, Mason, Lucas, and Merreck Hagen; Kyrsten, Camden and Leiven Machado; Isabella, Jacob, Jayln and Nevaeh Sutton.

Patty is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her sister Loretta Scott Kheller and grandson Jamaine Sutton. She is survived by her brother, Keith (Jutta) Bertelsen of Fort Worth, Texas and her sister, Donna Rodgers of Catalina.

As she requested, there will be a small private graveside service.