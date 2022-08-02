Patricia Ann (Wilts) Ainsworth

Patty attended Lennox High School, and in 1965, she married Russ Surdez. Together, they lived in many towns across South Dakota, Oklahoma, the Philippine Islands, and Montana. Russ and Patty welcomed three children together - Wendy, Todd, and Tracy. In 1977, Patty married Stan Ainsworth and welcomed his two daughters - Jen and Becky - with open arms. Two years later, baby John completed their family of eight. Patty loved people and spent her life serving others. Her upbeat and welcoming personality made everyone feel welcome and cared for. No one was ever a stranger, because Patty would take the time to get to know you and before you knew it, you were part of Patty's Pack! Her infectious laugh drew people in. Her Pack was huge, due in part to the 27 years she and Stan owned Margie's Dinner Club in Spearfish, then ran the food and beverage at the Spearfish Canyon Golf Club and later at the Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre. In recent years, you could find her at the Silver Spur restaurant in Fort Pierre, working alongside her son Todd, making friends with all who walked through those doors! Patty was a very generous person. She was grateful for the many blessings in her life and loved sharing with others. She and Stan hosted many ‘free will offering' Thanksgiving dinners at Margie's' with the proceeds going to the Shriners Hospital. They also hosted numerous dinners for the Spearfish Spartans and Black Hills State athletic teams, as well as contributed to their programs. Patty loved to stay active and explore Pierre on foot. During the last summers before she became ill, she would walk 12-15 miles per day. For each mile she walked over the summer, she would donate $1 to someone in need. Patty loved to travel with her family and siblings (especially when her sister Barb would design the itinerary with every detail covered). Whether it was a quick trip to Deadwood, a flight to California, Las Vegas, Iowa, or Denver, or even a cruise to Alaska, Patty was up for the adventure and made friends wherever she went. Patty showed up…for graduations, weddings, funerals, family reunions, birthday parties, kids & grandkids events, and tying blankets for Project Warm-Up! She even talked brother Jerry into flying to California one year and they both showed up in clown costumes to surprise sister Barb on her birthday! Wherever Patty showed up, her joy, her laugh, her generosity, and her willingness to help lit up the room.