Patricia D. Ervin

HOT SPRINGS | Patricia Diane Ervin, 69, passed away May 31, 2021 at Seven Sisters Living Center in Hot Springs.

Patricia was born on June 15, 1951 in Sioux Falls to John and Lillian Ervin, the youngest of three sisters. She started grade school in Sioux Falls. Pat and her two sisters, Jan and Nita, lived in many places around the country. The family eventually moved to San Mateo, CA, where she graduated from high school in 1969, and met her future husband, Steve Gibson.

Pat was a very talented artist. After attending California College of Arts and Crafts in Oakland, she and Steve were married in 1972. They lived in San Mateo until moving to Spearfish, where her children Jesse and Sarah were born. Divorced in 1980, she became a single mother and began working for the United States Postal Service.

Her love of the sun and ocean drew her back to Petaluma, CA, where she and the kids enjoyed the beach, whale watching, boating, hiking and skiing in the mountains. She loved to travel, from camping to theme parks and national parks. She loved adventures.