Patricia Gusman Weber

Pat (Lalami NeneKane – Hawaiian name) was born July 26, 1948, in Wailuku in what was then the U.S. Territory of Hawaii. She graduated from St. Anthony's Catholic Girls High School in 1966. Patricia married William Weber in Hawaii on January 13, 1968. After their divorce, she brought their son John to live in Ethan, SD, to be surrounded by family. In Ethan, Pat was always taking care of everyone around her – taking care of family's kids or driving elderly neighbors to town. Her house was where all John's friends wanted to go for food – especially her famous Puerto Rican red rice. Once her grandchildren were born, Pat moved to Rapid City and was exactly the grandma every child dreams of. If there was anything Joe or Emily wanted to do or watch or play, Pat was there. She enjoyed attending church at the Mother Butler Center and loved being a part of the sewing ladies where they made quilts for the yearly bazaar. Pat made friends wherever she went – more recently her friends and nurses at dialysis, the Dial-a-Ride drivers, and her home health nurse. To anyone she ever met, Pat was an instant friend.